Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.25 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.28.

TSE MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.32 million and a PE ratio of -65.21.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

