Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE MPC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.