Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 761,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Marchex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 119,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market cap of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.