Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark A. Velleca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

