Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 77.2% in June

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MMMW remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 112,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,721. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.