Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 77.2% in June

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MMMW remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. 112,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,721. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

