Matthew Neagle Sells 12,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Porch Group stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,147,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

