MBA Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,975,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.09. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

