MBA Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $207.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

