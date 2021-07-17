MBA Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:O opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

