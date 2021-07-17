MBA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,352 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

