McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.55 Billion

Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce $5.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. 1,681,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.27. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

