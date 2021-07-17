MDA (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 2.3%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shares traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.10 and last traded at C$15.16. 17,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 54,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MDA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.32.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The business had revenue of C$496.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$549.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

