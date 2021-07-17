MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,170 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,864 shares of company stock worth $6,493,154 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

