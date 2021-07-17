MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MAX. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.94. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -231.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $6,894,000.00. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,793,063.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

