Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.39. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 28,792 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$227.38 million and a PE ratio of 49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.5935135 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.56%.

About Medical Facilities (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

