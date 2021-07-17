Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.32.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

