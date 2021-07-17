Merck & Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRK. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.02 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

