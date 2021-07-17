Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

