Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Mesa Laboratories worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $282.55 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $278,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,834. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

