Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Down 56.2% in June

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the June 15th total of 126,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MSB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 63,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 91.52% and a return on equity of 222.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesabi Trust during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 1,538.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.