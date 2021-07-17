Meta Price Hits $2.75 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00801946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

