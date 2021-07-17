Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Tops $31.96 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00008364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and approximately $69,738.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00105003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00146730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,036.91 or 1.00049340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,220,360 coins and its circulating supply is 11,933,986 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

