MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 57.6% in June

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

CXH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.