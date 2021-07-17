MHR Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. RMG Acquisition Corp. III makes up 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMGCU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $154,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Shares of RMGCU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.00. 90,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,406. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

