MHR Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,392 Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Z-Work Acquisition makes up about 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $15,853,000.

OTCMKTS ZWRKU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,237. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

