Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $11,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Shares of Usio stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 34,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.10. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $99,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

