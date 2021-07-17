Michael T. Broderick Buys 10,000 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $622,400.00.
NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.47 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Monro by 211.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $830,000.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
