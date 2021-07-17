Michael T. Broderick Buys 10,000 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $622,400.00.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $61.47 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.61.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Monro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Monro by 211.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $830,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.