Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.64.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $284.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.