Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $184.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $185.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

