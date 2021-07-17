Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch bought 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $63,470.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Koch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,442.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $154,571. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock remained flat at $$15.95 during midday trading on Friday. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

