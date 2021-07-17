Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

MBCN stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. 12,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $67,291.95. Also, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.