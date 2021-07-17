Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Head to Head Review

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Sun Life Financial 8.04% 14.09% 1.07%

27.9% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.87 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.88 Sun Life Financial $32.35 billion 0.92 $2.08 billion $4.10 12.37

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Life Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Midwest and Sun Life Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sun Life Financial 1 2 8 0 2.64

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.34%. Sun Life Financial has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.04%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Sun Life Financial.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Midwest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services. It distributes its products through direct sales, and managing and independent general agents, as well as financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

