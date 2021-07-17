MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,659 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

