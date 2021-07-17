MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

