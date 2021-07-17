MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after buying an additional 629,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

