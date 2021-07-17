Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MLSS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 392,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

