Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 133.7% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HIE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 35,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,927. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,000 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 153,473 shares of company stock worth $1,635,434 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

