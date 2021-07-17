Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mimecast by 39.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after buying an additional 383,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $14,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,270 shares of company stock worth $13,485,483. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

