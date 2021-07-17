Mina Market Capitalization Hits $205.09 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Mina has a total market cap of $205.09 million and $6.53 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003615 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 176,685,024 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

