Minereum Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $32,013.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.21 or 0.00801946 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,740,786 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

