Mizuho Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $38.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James raised Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 77,453.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 132,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.