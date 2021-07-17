Mizuho Initiates Coverage on DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM)

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

DTM has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

DTM opened at $41.08 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

