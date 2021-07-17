Mizuho Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $10.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

