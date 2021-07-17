MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,018 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 1,123.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 469.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.41.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

