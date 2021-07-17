MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 374,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

EAGG stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.10.

