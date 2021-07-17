MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 668,810 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,584.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 327,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,725,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 929.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 125,841 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $25.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

