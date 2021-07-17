MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,335 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,196,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVLU opened at $22.69 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01.

