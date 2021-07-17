MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 8,171 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after buying an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE SEE opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

