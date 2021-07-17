MML Investors Services LLC Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG opened at $194.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.97. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $141.20 and a 12-month high of $207.41.

