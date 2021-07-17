Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $255.43 and last traded at $255.15. Approximately 168,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,223,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.66.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,362 shares of company stock worth $79,972,385. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 248,239 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Moderna by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

